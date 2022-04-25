Congress to constitute ‘empowered action group 2024’, says Surjewala, silent on Kishor

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided to constitute an 'empowered action group' for 2024 to address political challenges ahead, announced Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala after the party's crucial meeting to further discuss poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal to revamp it ahead of the next general elections. Surjewala, however, avoided answering any queries on Kishor's role in the party.

The Congress also decided to organise a ‘Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’ on May 13-14 and 15 in Rajasthan's Udaipur in which 400 delegates will participate, Surjewala said.

Addressing the media outside Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, Surjewala said the party president received a report from the eight-member group constituted by her on April 21.

"Today she discussed that report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress president has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group-2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," he said.

Committee members KC Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present in the meeting held at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.

The Congress panel set up by Sonia Gandhi to work out a revival plan, as suggested by Kishor, had submitted a report on its 'findings' on Friday.

Sources earlier told news agency ANI that most of the suggestions have been found to be practical and useful.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has praised Kishor, saying that he is a "brand". Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily has said those opposing Kishor's entry to the party are "anti-reformers".

Surjewala said the focus of the deliberations at the 'Chintan Shivir' will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to society.

Issues relating to the welfare and wellbeing of farmers and farm labourers, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women, social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail, he said.

"In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined. The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Surjewala said.

