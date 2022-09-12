Anand Mahindra hails this Bolero driver as the ‘best’ in the world. Here’s why.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra has declared a Bolero driver as the 'best' in the world - because he was able to drive away from a charging elephant in Karnataka's Kabini Wildlife Reserve. Sharing a video of the Bolero’s narrow escape, Anand Mahindra - whose company manufactures the vehicle - named the driver 'Captain Cool'.

"This was apparently at the Kabini Reserve last Thursday. I hereby anoint the man at the wheel as the best Bolero driver in the world & also nickname him Captain Cool," he tweeted.

The 35-second video - which has over 1.8 lakh views - features a Bolero driving backwards as the elephant - it seems to be a male, with large tusks - approaches aggressively. The driver can be seen calmly steering the car with one hand till the elephant stops chasing.

Towards the end of the video, the person in the passenger seat seems shocked as he looks at the driver.

A user responded to Anand Mahindra’s tweet, sharing a photograph of the driver and identifying him as Prakash. Other users were also quick to laud the driver’s effort and hailed his presence of mind and 'nerves of steel' to deal with the elephant's charge.

