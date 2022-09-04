Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares video on doctor's handwriting, Subramanian Swamy replies

The video that showcase how a doctor's handwriting changes over time was shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is quite active on social media, especially Twitter, and shares hilarious and witty posts with his 9.7 million dedicated followers. The industrialist recently took to Twitter to share a video that captures how a doctor's handwriting changes over time. The clip has now gone viral and is receiving mixed reactions from netizens. It even received a response from former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

"Hilarious. But true," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video. The 15-second clip lists different subheads under the title "Doctor's handwriting be like". It shows how well a class 10th student writes, and it progressively worsens when they earn a post-graduate degree and become a specialist. The video even associates a straight line with a specialist doctor.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received over 1.1 million views, thousands of likes, and numerous reactions in the comments section.

The hilarious video even earned a reply from former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. He wrote, "Great research. Will find out what handwriting decode experts say."

"The handwriting just flatlined like ECG at the end. Specialist doctor: I am sorry. I couldn't save the handwriting," joked an individual. Another posted an image and wrote, "Exceptions are always there, sir. This is my wife's prescription handwriting even after 10 years into practice." "I have a good handwriting….will my degree be revoked?" enquired a third. A fourth commented, "Strangely medicals shops can decipher their handwriting."

