Anand Mahindra overwhelmed as Geeta Phogat buys Scorpio-N: ‘Hope our car…’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday responded to wrestler and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat's Twitter post wherein she mentioned “welcoming” the all-new Scorpio-N by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Calling the moment, a “bonus” and “privilege”, he said the wrestler is one the “first customers” of the new vehicle.

“We're basking in your gold medal glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you!” Mahindra's tweet further read.

Phogat took to Twitter earlier in the day, and shared a series of photos with her husband, fellow gold medal-winning wrestler Pawan Kumar and their two-year-old son.

“What a lovely morning on such a beautiful day…Welcoming our new member of the 1st day of Navratri (Mahindra Scorpio-N). Thank you so much Anand Mahindra Sir for launching such an incredible car. Thank you PP Automotive Pvt Ltd Karnal for excellent service,” the wrestler's post on the micro-blogging site read.

This is a bonus. What a privilege to have you, Geeta, as one of our first customers for the Scorpio-N. We’re basking in your Gold Medal Glory! And we hope our car proves to be as tough as you! @geeta_phogat https://t.co/4njzQuaTD2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 26, 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the start the beginning of deliveries of the Scorpio-N SUV today - the first day of Navratri 2022. The automobile company reportedly plans to deliver a batch of 7,000 units of the car in the first 10 days of the delivery start from today.

The Scorpio-N series received an overwhelming response on the day of its booking on July 30, with more than one lakh bookings in 30 minutes.

The SUV is spread across five trims, with both diesel and petrol powertrains. It also offers two-wheel drive as well as all-wheel drive option across its variants.

