Andhra cabinet decides to withdraw Disha Bill

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday decided to withdraw the “Disha Bill” brought in by the previous YSR Congress Party government to ensure speedy investigation and trial of crimes against women and children.

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The Andhra Pradesh Disha Bill, 2019 (Criminal Law AP Amendment Bill) was unanimously passed by the state legislative assembly on December 13, 2019. It aims to fast-track rape and sexual offence trials to a maximum of 21 days and introduce the death penalty for heinous crimes.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathy said the bill had been sent to the President for assent. The bill has since been pending approval from the Centre.

“The Union ministry of home affairs had sought clarifications on several provisions. It had advised the state government to withdraw the bill and submit a revised legislation after incorporating suggestions from various Central government departments,” the minister said.

He said the cabinet noted that the Centre has since replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which came into force nationwide on July 1, 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} “These new criminal laws have already incorporated stronger legal provisions aimed at protecting women and children, thereby fulfilling the objectives envisaged under the Disha Bill,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These new criminal laws have already incorporated stronger legal provisions aimed at protecting women and children, thereby fulfilling the objectives envisaged under the Disha Bill,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the recommendations of the director general of police and the law department, and considering the Centre’s advice, the cabinet formally approved the withdrawal of the Disha Bill, the minister said.

The cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Pedestrian Safety and Universal Accessibility Policy-2026 along with its operational guidelines. The policy adopts a zero-tolerance approach to eliminate pedestrian fatalities by removing encroachments from footpaths and creating obstruction-free, safe walkways across urban areas.

Parthasarathy said scientific road safety audits will be conducted on all urban roads, with priority being given to 15-20 accident-prone black spots, major junctions, school zones and areas with high pedestrian traffic based on accident data from the last two to three years.

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“The government will upgrade footpaths, pedestrian crossings, subways, foot overbridges and street lighting in accordance with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards. Encroachments will be monitored through GIS mapping, CCTV surveillance and camera-based enforcement,” he said.

At least 20% of roads will be surveyed annually in a phased manner to identify and rectify deficiencies. The policy also envisages large-scale awareness campaigns to encourage safer road behaviour, the minister said.

The government also plans to enforce personal accountability for infrastructure failures, with penalties under Section 198-A, including fines of up to ₹1 lakh.

The cabinet approved the extension of the electricity tariff subsidy of ₹1.50 per unit for aquaculture farms with effect from June 1, 2026. The decision is expected to provide electricity subsidy benefits worth nearly ₹1,150 crore to aquaculture farmers across the state.

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The cabinet also approved the draft Andhra Pradesh Omnibus (Ease of Doing Business) Act, 2026, which aims to amend multiple laws through a single omnibus Act to simplify outdated regulations, remove procedural hurdles and create a more investor-friendly industrial environment.

The minister said the reforms would enhance transparency, streamline approvals and facilitate greater domestic and foreign investments while accelerating industrial growth and employment generation.

The cabinet approved a proposal to invite fresh tenders for the Amaravati Eye project in the capital city under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode through the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

The cabinet approved the draft Andhra Pradesh Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy, 2026, aimed at transforming the state into a major investment destination. “The policy seeks to attract private investment in sectors such as transport, logistics, ports, airports, urban infrastructure, healthcare, education, industrial development, renewable energy and tourism,” the minister said.

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He said the state currently has a pipeline of PPP infrastructure projects worth ₹1.23 lakh crore. To accelerate their implementation, it has earmarked ₹1,500 crore under the State Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme announced in the Budget.

“The policy also proposes the creation of a Bridge Fund to provide interest-free loans for projects that may not be commercially viable during their initial stages but have strong long-term revenue potential.,” he said, adding the new PPP framework is intended to improve investor confidence through transparent processes, ensure timely implementation of infrastructure projects, strengthen governance mechanisms and deliver better public services.