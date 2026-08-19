Amaravati, The Cyber Crimes Police of the Andhra Pradesh CID have arrested a man for allegedly cheating unemployed youth by circulating fake government recruitment notifications and promising jobs.

Andhra CID arrests man for cheating unemployed youth with fake govt job offers

According to the CID, the accused had been running a fake government job recruitment racket for monetary gain. In 2021, he allegedly published a newspaper advertisement claiming recruitment under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and provided a fake email address for applications.

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"The Cyber Crimes Police of the Andhra Pradesh CID have arrested Gopal for cheating unemployed youth by circulating fake government recruitment notifications and promising government jobs in the name of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," a press release from CID on Tuesday said.

Using details received through the fake email, Gopal allegedly contacted candidates and induced them to pay money by promising government employment.

He forged and circulated recruitment notifications, certificate verification letters, interview letters, appointment orders and training orders using the Government of India emblem, the name of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the official address of the National Health Mission, Andhra Pradesh, CID has alleged.

Several victims, believing the documents to be genuine, reportedly went to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation building at Mangalagiri for verification and joining formalities.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused person allegedly recruited people through OLX and used their bank accounts as mule accounts to receive money from victims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused person allegedly recruited people through OLX and used their bank accounts as mule accounts to receive money from victims. {{/usCountry}}

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He reportedly offered them around 30 per cent commission, retained the remaining amount and kept their ATM cards to withdraw money, said the press release.

Gopal also opened a bank account in the name of Ayushman Bharat Foundation to gain the confidence of victims and allegedly used rental cars to project himself as a senior government official during meetings, it said.

The investigation found that he created and used multiple fake email IDs and around 15 mobile numbers obtained through fake KYC documents. Technical analysis also revealed that approximately 278 IMEIs were associated with a single mobile number.

The CID seized two mobile phones, including a smartphone containing the fake email IDs and a keypad phone, besides a laptop containing fake recruitment notifications, call letters and other incriminating material.

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Eight ATM cards, appointment letters, recruitment notifications and other documents were also seized.

The accused person allegedly switched off his phones while moving around Vijayawada to evade detection. However, the CID team analysed digital footprints and used technical investigation and surveillance to trace and arrest him.

Preliminary investigation indicated that nearly 60 victims were cheated of around ₹93 lakh, while around 16 cases have been registered against Gopal in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with similar job-fraud activities. The CID is examining his possible involvement in other cases and identifying additional victims and associates.

The CID is also tracing the money trail. Preliminary information indicated that the cheated money was invested in real estate, while bank accounts, transactions and properties linked to the accused are being examined to trace the proceeds of crime.

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The alleged procurement and use of government emblem stamps and seals obtained from the Patamata area in Vijayawada are also being investigated, officials said, adding that appropriate legal action would follow based on the findings.

CID advised unemployed youth not to believe offers of government jobs through backdoor methods or mediators in exchange for money and urged them to verify recruitment notifications only through official government channels.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant laws over the circulation of forged recruitment notifications, interview letters, appointment orders and training orders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.