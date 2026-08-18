Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to step up search operations to trace eight fishermen who have been missing since August 3.

Andhra CM orders intensified search for 8 missing fishermen

The search is being conducted in coordination between the Indian Coast Guard, State fisheries department and the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district administration.

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The eight fishermen, from Odalarevu, Dummalapeta and Vasalathippa villages in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district had set out to sea from the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre jetty at around 10 am on August 3.

The families lost touch with the crew around 11 am on the day of departure. The vessel was expected to return by August 12 but did not arrive, prompting authorities to launch search operations.

During a review meeting with the officials, the CM stressed that all available means should be utilised to trace the fishermen.

He further said the coast guard, fisheries department and district administration should continue the search in coordination until the missing boat and fishermen are traced.

"Search operations to trace the eight fishermen who have been missing since their fishing boat left Odalarevu jetty on August 3 must be intensified, and all possible measures should be taken to locate them safely," said Naidu in an official press release.

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{{^usCountry}} The boat is equipped with a Very High Frequency radio set and the fishermen are carrying mobile phones. Officials estimated that the boat may have reached the fishing area at around 6 pm on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boat is equipped with a Very High Frequency radio set and the fishermen are carrying mobile phones. Officials estimated that the boat may have reached the fishing area at around 6 pm on the same day. {{/usCountry}}

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The coast guard commandant has alerted nearby patrol vessels and search operations are underway. Fishing boats operating from Kakinada, Bhairavapalem, Visakhapatnam and Paradip were also alerted to assist in information gathering.

Naidu directed officials to maintain continuous contact with the families of the missing fishermen, provide regular updates on the search operations and assured them of full government support

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