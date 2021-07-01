Andhra complains to Centre against T’gana irrigation projects

Hyderabad The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to lodge a complaint with the Centre against the proposed construction of lift irrigation schemes on Krishna river and generation of hydel power in violation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) award.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the state cabinet meeting held at the secretariat under the leadership of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the afternoon.

“We shall write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Sakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat against the high handed attitude of the Telangana government,” state irrigation minister P Anil Kumar said at a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads for the last few days over the construction of projects on the backwaters of Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river.

Telangana had even complained to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against construction of Rayalaseema lift irrigation project in Kurnool district.

State ministers, particularly roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and V Srinivas Goud, accused Jagan of looting the Telangana waters on the lines of his father – former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, who expanded Pothireddypadu regulator on Krishna river to draw more water. Goud even described Reddy as a “demon” for the people of Telangana.

On the other hand, the Andhra government also lodged a counter-complaint last week against the proposed construction of several projects like Jogulamba Barrage at Alampur, Pulichintala Left Canal, another reservoir at Sunkesula, a flood flow canal at Kusumarthi village in Narayanpet district etc.

The Andhra cabinet, which discussed at length the ongoing dispute with Telangana over Krishna projects, adopted a resolution to fight for the legitimate riparian rights of the state.

“The cabinet felt that Andhra Pradesh will not be utilising even a single drop extra other than what has been allocated to us by the tribunal and the courts. The Rayalaseema lift scheme is well within the rights of the state,” Anil Kumar said.

The cabinet also described as ‘atrocious’ the move of the Telangana government to go ahead with hydel power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Power Station and Pulichintala, despite objections from the KRMB.

“Despite knowing that the hydel power generation will deplete water level at Srisailam thereby affecting the irrigation interests of Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government is adamant. We are lodging a complaint with the Centre in this regard,” the irrigation minister said.

He said the state government would strongly retaliate against the aggressive statements of the Telangana ministers. “We are maintaining restraint because water issue is very sensitive. We want to resolve the issue amicably and through apex council of the Union Jal Sakthi ministry,” he said.

Interestingly, Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila, who is all set to launch a regional party in Telangana on July 8, also took up the issue. She said she would strongly oppose the construction of projects by Andhra Pradesh on Krishna river that affects the interests of Telangana.

“There is no question of losing a single drop what is Telangana’s rightful share. As the daughter of YSR who is known to give a word and stick to it come what may, I will oppose any project that does damage to Telangana and its interests especially to the farmers. I shall go to any extent to fight for Telangana,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.