Andhra deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's son stable, recovering after Singapore fire

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said his son, Mark Shankar, who recently survived a fire accident at a summer camp in Singapore, is now stable and recovering. Pawan Kalyan thanked his supporters for their prayers regarding his son, who was injured in a fire in Singapore(Tharun Vinny )

In a message of gratitude, the Janasena party chief expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support received during the crisis.

"My son Shankar is stable and recovering well after the unfortunate incident in Singapore, and I sincerely thank everyone who reached out with their prayers, concern, and support," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

Shankar sustained injuries in a school fire incident in Singapore that tragically claimed the life of one child.

On April 8, he and several other children were rescued by Indian nationals residing there.

Earlier, Kalyan had expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and others for their concern and encouraging words during the crisis.