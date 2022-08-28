Andhra govt plans to challenge high court order against 3-capital plan

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to challenge the March 3 judgement of the state high court declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state in a bid to revive its plan to have three capitals, state advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said.

As Andhra Pradesh readies for its challenge, farmers in Amaravati are gearing up for yet another agitation to retain the capital city in the region.

While submitting a status report to the high court on August 23 on the progress of work in Amaravati, state advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said, “The state government was actively considering filing a review petition challenging in the March 3 judgement. It might alternatively file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court.”

“The government was advised to file an affidavit in the high court seeking a review of its verdict to develop Amaravati as the state capital within six months,” he said.

The advocate general told the court that some Amaravati farmers had already filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court and it was expected to come up for hearing shortly.

The high court would wait for some time before hearing the contempt petitions filed by some farmers in April against the government for not implementing the March 3 verdict, a bench comprising chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and justices D V S S Somyajulu and Ch Manaventranath Roy said.

It posted the case to October 17 for further hearing. The high court in its order on March 3 had directed that the state government should construct and develop Amaravati capital city and region within six months.

It also directed that the state government develop the reconstituted plots belonging to the farmers who had given away their lands for the capital city by providing approach roads, drinking water, electricity connection to each plot, drainage etc. within three months.

However, on April 3, the state government submitted an affidavit, stating that it has reserved its right to challenge the judgement and seek legal remedies. It sought the high court to remove the deadlines fixed by the court to complete the pending work in Amaravati or extend the time limit to five years, because of limited financial resources and constraints, besides the priorities of the government for welfare and developmental activities.

Although the state government has not gone ahead with its three capitals plan – executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati – the ruling YSR Congress party made it clear several times that the government was committed to decentralised development.

With the government holding firm on its three capitals plan, the farmers of Amaravati, who had given away 34,000 acres of land for the construction of the capital, have also decided to continue their 1,000-day-long agitation.

Under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, the farmers have announced that thousands of them would take up a foot march from Amaravati to Arasavalli in the Srikakulam district starting from September 12, coinciding with the completion of a thousand days since their agitation began.

The yatra will commence at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Venkatpalem village and end at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavilli, covering a total distance of more than 500km in a span of 60 days, the association said in a statement on Sunday.

“The padayatra will commence with a big public meeting at Venkatapalem on September 12 to mark 1,000 days of the agitation,” convener A Siva Reddy said. “Leaders of all political parties, barring ruling YSRCP, will attend the meeting.”

Reddy expressed regret that the government continued to remain stubborn despite the court order . “We shall continue our fight till we achieve justice,” he said.

