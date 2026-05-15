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Andhra govt targets 1.27 lakh crore own revenue for 2026-27

Andhra govt targets ₹1.27 lakh crore own revenue for 2026-27

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:49 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to increase the state's own revenues as the government set a target of 1.2 lakh crore for 2026-27.

Andhra govt targets 1.27 lakh crore own revenue for 2026-27

During a review meeting at the Secretariat here, the chief minister directed all revenue-generating departments to strengthen collections and adopt technology-driven systems to boost revenues.

"The government has set a target of 1.27 lakh crore in own revenue for 2026-27, and the chief minister directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to improve collections and plug leakages," an official release said late on Thursday.

Officials informed Naidu that the state's own revenue increased from 1,04,345 crore in 2024-25 to 1,10,643 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of around six per cent.

Major contributions included 33,679 crore from Goods and Services Tax , 10,300 crore from the Mines Department and 11,047 crore from the Stamps and Registration Department, the release said.

He also directed officials to create awareness among taxpayers on the benefits of tax payments and ensure transparency in collections.

Further, Naidu stressed the need for value addition in minerals and red sanders exports to improve revenues and called for completion of vehicle registrations within 24 hours.

The chief minister also instructed officials to rationalise municipal taxes and utilise Geographic Information System mapping, drone surveys and satellite imagery to identify unauthorised constructions and improve tax assessments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
goods and services tax amaravati andhra pradesh
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