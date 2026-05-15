Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to increase the state's own revenues as the government set a target of ₹1.2 lakh crore for 2026-27.

Andhra govt targets ₹ 1.27 lakh crore own revenue for 2026-27

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During a review meeting at the Secretariat here, the chief minister directed all revenue-generating departments to strengthen collections and adopt technology-driven systems to boost revenues.

"The government has set a target of ₹1.27 lakh crore in own revenue for 2026-27, and the chief minister directed all revenue-generating departments to intensify efforts to improve collections and plug leakages," an official release said late on Thursday.

Officials informed Naidu that the state's own revenue increased from ₹1,04,345 crore in 2024-25 to ₹1,10,643 crore in 2025-26, registering a growth of around six per cent.

Major contributions included ₹33,679 crore from Goods and Services Tax , ₹10,300 crore from the Mines Department and ₹11,047 crore from the Stamps and Registration Department, the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu observed that increasing investments in the state should proportionately enhance tax revenues and noted that Andhra Pradesh had already recorded nearly 38 per cent revenue growth during the first 42 days of the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu observed that increasing investments in the state should proportionately enhance tax revenues and noted that Andhra Pradesh had already recorded nearly 38 per cent revenue growth during the first 42 days of the current financial year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Calling districts "growth centres", the chief minister stressed that district-level economic expansion would accelerate the state's overall revenue growth and help Andhra Pradesh achieve its fiscal targets faster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling districts "growth centres", the chief minister stressed that district-level economic expansion would accelerate the state's overall revenue growth and help Andhra Pradesh achieve its fiscal targets faster. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He directed departments to improve the speed of doing business, strengthen monitoring systems and eliminate tax evasion and irregularities through innovative mechanisms and technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed departments to improve the speed of doing business, strengthen monitoring systems and eliminate tax evasion and irregularities through innovative mechanisms and technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted that resolving land disputes could substantially improve registration revenues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also highlighted that resolving land disputes could substantially improve registration revenues. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the use of Artificial Intelligence , Naidu instructed officials to implement AI-driven GST scrutiny systems, strengthen analytics and use advanced technologies to identify revenue leakages and improve compliance without harassing taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the use of Artificial Intelligence , Naidu instructed officials to implement AI-driven GST scrutiny systems, strengthen analytics and use advanced technologies to identify revenue leakages and improve compliance without harassing taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

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He also directed officials to create awareness among taxpayers on the benefits of tax payments and ensure transparency in collections.

Further, Naidu stressed the need for value addition in minerals and red sanders exports to improve revenues and called for completion of vehicle registrations within 24 hours.

The chief minister also instructed officials to rationalise municipal taxes and utilise Geographic Information System mapping, drone surveys and satellite imagery to identify unauthorised constructions and improve tax assessments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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