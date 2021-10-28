Andhra govt to request Centre to take up caste-based census

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday decided to request the Centre to take up a caste-based census to enumerate other backward classes (OBCs), while conducting the national census for 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Cabinet authorised state backward classes minister Ch Venugopala Krishna to move a resolution in the coming assembly session requesting the Government of India to take up caste census of OBCs while conducting the general census of 2021,” state information and public relations minister Perni Venkaramaiah told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The Telangana government, too, adopted a similar resolution in the state assembly on October 8, requesting that the Centre take up enumeration of OBCs as part of the national census.

The Andhra cabinet also approved the formation of a separate department for the welfare of economically weaker sections. The department was aimed at implementing welfare schemes for upper caste poor people.

The Cabinet decided to create 4,035 new posts in the medical and health department, including 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban clinics and 2190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff. “The state government has proposed to fill up 41,000 vacancies in the Medical Health department. So far, 26,917 posts have been filled in the last two and half years, and the remaining posts will be filled soon,” the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cabinet has also approved the move to amend the Cinematography Act, 1965 and allow an online ticketing platform managed by AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation for issuing cinema tickets.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved extension of the ban on Communist Party of India (Maoist) and other affiliated organisations for one more year.