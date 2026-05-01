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Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan greet workers, farmers on May Day

Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan greet workers, farmers on May Day

Published on: May 01, 2026 11:08 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended greetings to workers and farmers on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan greet workers, farmers on May Day

The Governor said that May Day recognises the invaluable contribution of workers in building a strong and self-reliant society.

"On the occasion of May Day, I extend greetings to all workers. Their hard work and dedication are the foundation of the nation's growth and prosperity," Nazeer said in a post on 'X'.

Chief Minister Naidu said International Labour Day highlights the dignity of labour and the role of workers and farmers in nation building.

"Greetings to workers and farmers on the occasion of International Labour Day. It is our duty to give equal respect to every individual who toils, irrespective of their profession," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Agriculture, the backbone of the nation's economic progress, is advancing due to the hard work and strength of farmers and agricultural labourers, he noted.

 
y s jagan mohan reddy amaravati n chandrababu naidu
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