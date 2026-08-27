Kuppam , A resident of this town who travelled to Nepal is missing following the devastating flash floods there, and could not be contacted, his family said on Thursday.

Andhra: Kuppam resident missing in Nepal after flash floods, family unable to contact him

Balasubrahmanyam has been missing since August 26 after flash floods disrupted communication in the region, with his family unable to contact him as his mobile phone is not working.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His brother Srikanth said Balasubrahmanyam had travelled to Nepal with a group associated with the Isha Foundation.

Deep Dive What efforts are being made to locate missing Indians in Nepal after the flash floods? The Indian Embassy and government authorities are involved in tracing and assisting people stranded in affected areas, while families can utilize helpline numbers to obtain information about missing individuals. Why are so many pilgrims missing in Nepal following the recent floods? Most of the missing individuals were pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and flash floods triggered by a mudslide disrupted communications and swept away roads, preventing contact. How can families of missing tourists in Nepal get assistance during this crisis? Families can contact the state control rooms set up by their respective state governments, which are providing round-the-clock assistance and coordinating with the Indian Embassy for information and support.

"My brother Balasubrahmanyam has been missing in Nepal since August 26 following flash floods that disrupted communication, and we have been unable to contact him as his mobile phone is not working," Srikanth told PTI.

Balasubrahmanyam left for Nepal from Kathmandu on August 14, said his brother, adding that he last contacted them on Tuesday morning and said everything was fine and that the group was scheduled to land in Hyderabad on August 29.

The family later learnt that the group was at the Gyirong Immigration Centre on Wednesday morning and that a flash flood had occurred in the area.

They have informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Office and are in touch with the Indian Embassy and government authorities regarding Balasubrahmanyam's whereabouts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Srikanth said that the government is making efforts to trace and assist people stranded in the affected areas and has provided helpline numbers, through which the family is also trying to obtain information about his brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srikanth said that the government is making efforts to trace and assist people stranded in the affected areas and has provided helpline numbers, through which the family is also trying to obtain information about his brother. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The family was awaiting further information on his whereabouts and updates on the rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, ground conditions remained critical across the Nepal-China border region, with extensive flooding, disrupted communications and continuing rescue operations, according to a situation report from Bhavan in New Delhi.

Nepal Army, Police and Armed Police Force personnel were conducting large-scale rescue operations with around 15 helicopters. India has offered humanitarian assistance and dispatched 10 tonnes of relief material to Nepal by an IAF C-130J aircraft, it said.

Bhavan continues to coordinate with Indian missions, Nepalese and Chinese authorities and pilgrimage organisations for tracing, rescue and safe evacuation of affected Andhra Pradesh pilgrims.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.