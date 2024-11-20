Andhra law student gangraped, father saved her from suicide attempt; 4 arrested

A law student was gangraped by four men, including her boyfriend, in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam earlier this year. The group also blackmailed her with intimate videos. All the accused have been arrested and remanded, the police said. The YSRCP slammed the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh over the case.(Representational)

Traumatized with her ordeal, the woman also attempted suicide but was saved by her father, the police added. A case was registered under BNS Sections 70(1), 77, 351(2), 69 and 75(1), including Section 67 (A) of the IT Act 2000 to 2008.

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi identified the accused as the survivor's boyfriend Vamsi and his three friends.

The police said Vamsi and the law student were in a relationship for over a year. On August 13, 2024, the main accused took the student to his friend's room in Visakhapatnam's Krishna Nagar. She was sexually assaulted there.

Another accused recorded the intimate moments of Vamsi and the girl.

Vamsi and the three accused later threatened the law student that they would leak the videos. They later allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The police said the woman attempted suicide on November 18 and was rescued by her father. A police complaint was filed after the woman shared her ordeal with her family.

The police arrested the four men on Tuesday.

The YSRCP slammed the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh over the case.

"Law student gang-raped by four youths in Visakhapatnam. The atrocity was filmed on a cellphone...The victim was threatened and repeatedly assaulted. The victim attempted suicide after being harassed by the accused...Her father saved her. How many more girls and children should fall victim to the incompetence of the coalition government," the party wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290