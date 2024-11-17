Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Woman alleges rape, blackmail; accused on run

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 17, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Identified as Dhiraj Kumar of Satguru Nagar, Ludhiana, the accused has been on the run, the police said; the complainant said the accused had been stalking her for the past two months

The Sahnewal police said a “stalker” has been booked for allegedly blackmailing and raping a 19-year-old married woman. The complainant alleged that the accused reportedly threatened to kill her husband if she filed a police complaint against him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 64 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. (HT Photo)
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 64 of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest. (HT Photo)

Identified as Dhiraj Kumar of Satguru Nagar, the accused has been on the run, the police said. The complainant said the accused had been stalking her for the past two months. According to her, he recorded a video when she was bathing. Later, he started blackmailing her to establish physical relations with him, she mentioned.

The woman added that on October 9 and 12, he barged into her house when she was alone and raped her. According to the FIR, the accused asked her to keep mum while threatening to kill her husband in case she approached police.

The woman also alleged that the accused had been stalking her for the past two months.

