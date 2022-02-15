Andhra lifts night curfew, CM Reddy says Covid norms to be followed at all times

Andhra Pradesh on Monday lifted the night curfew amid a sharp fall in daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The night curfew was imposed by the state government on January 10 between 11pm and 5am following a massive surge in cases, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

According to an official statement on Monday, the week-on-week Covid-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh declined from 25.64 per cet to 5.45 per cent. The daily positivity rate also dropped 25.64 per cent to 5.45 per cent

On Monday, the state's daily tally fell for a third consecutive day with 434 new cases which pushed the cumulative figures to 23,13,212. On February 12, the daily tally dropped below the 1,000-mark with 896 people testing positive for Covid-19.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, said virus-related norms must be followed at all times.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting on Monday, Reddy said the norms have to be followed especially in public and commercial spaces by wearing masks. He instructed officials to continue with the fever survey and carry out tests for people who have symptoms.

The chief minister also spoke about achieving full vaccination coverage in the state.

Till now, more than 8.32 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh. Of these, 3,78,37,004 beneficiaries above the age of 18 have received both doses, while over four crore beneficiaries have only received the first dose, according to official data.

Nearly 11.9 lakh beneficiaries which include health and frontline workers, people with comorbidities (suffering from many diseases) and those above the age of 60, have been inoculated with the precautionary dose.

More than 25 lakh children between the ages of 15-18 have been administered the first vaccine dose while 12,50,812 children are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.