Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra Pradesh: 3 devotees killed, 3 injured in elephant attack

PTI |
Feb 25, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Three devotees died and three were injured in an elephant attack in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, during their journey to Talakona temple

Three devotees died and three others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Annamayya district in the wee hours of Tuesday, said a police official.

India News
India News

"A group of 30 devotees who set off for Talakona temple were attacked by a group of elephants around 2:30 am on Tuesday, leading to the death of three devotees and injuries to three more inside the forest," the official told PTI.

Out of the three injured persons, one was seriously injured while the remaining two are out of danger, the official added.

Also read: 6 devotees returning from Maha Kumbh killed, 2 injured as jeep hits bus in MP's Jabalpur

According to police, the forest falls under obulavaripalle mandal's Y Kota area and it is believed that up to 15 elephants were part of the herd that attacked the devotees.

Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased devotees while the devotees who managed to escape the attack were sent back home.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On