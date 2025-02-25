Andhra Pradesh: 3 devotees killed, 3 injured in elephant attack

Three devotees died and three were injured in an elephant attack in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, during their journey to Talakona temple
Three devotees died and three others were injured in an elephant attack inside a forest here in Annamayya district in the wee hours of Tuesday, said a police official.
"A group of 30 devotees who set off for Talakona temple were attacked by a group of elephants around 2:30 am on Tuesday, leading to the death of three devotees and injuries to three more inside the forest," the official told PTI.
Out of the three injured persons, one was seriously injured while the remaining two are out of danger, the official added.