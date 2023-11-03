Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves caste-based survey in the state

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday decided to take up a comprehensive caste-based survey to identify the exact number of people belonging to oppressed classes so as to extend socio-economic benefits to them.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the cabinet thoroughly discussed the need to conduct a caste-based survey across the state before endorsing the proposal.

“The chief minister observed such a comprehensive caste survey would help alleviate the lives of oppressed classes and take their social empowerment to the next level,” he said.

The survey will take into consideration various factors such as socio-economic status of the people, employment-oriented education and caste balance in society. “The survey will help create a database of the weaker sections in the society, so that the government could extend its welfare schemes and other economic benefits,” Venugopala Krishna said.

The cabinet also felt that the survey would also help identify people who were left out in the implementation of welfare schemes. “We can plan more poverty alleviation programmes and human resources development schemes so as to remove the economic disparities in the society,” the minister said.

The cabinet decided to undertake another public awareness campaign about the YSR Aarogyasri programme from Nov 15 to Dec 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and educate them about free medical treatment of various diseases being provided at the listed hospitals.

The cabinet has ratified the SIPB’s (state investment promotion board) approval of fresh investments worth ₹19,037crore that would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 persons.

The Cabinet has also approved allotment of lands for construction of government offices in several districts and allotment of industrial lands below 50 acres made by AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail