Andhra Pradesh CM to launch P-4 policy to eradicate poverty

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch a new initiative – Public, Private, People Partnership (P-4) policy - in Amaravati on the occasion of Ugadi festival on Sunday, an official statement said on Saturday.

More than 11,000 people from a cross section of society, including self-help groups of women, students, farmers and agriculture labourers, from all parts of the state would attend the programme to be held at Velagapudi village near the state secretariat, the statement stated.

Chief secretary K Vijayanand said the P-4 policy was aimed at providing an interface between high net worth individuals (HNIs) and economically weaker sections to eradicate poverty in the state.

“It is sort of a connect between the wealthiest 10% of society, which we call ‘Margadarsi’ (mentorship) - and the bottom 20% of the society, which we call ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ (golden family) to facilitate extension of financial support and upliftment,” he said.

During the Collectors’ Conference early this week, the chief minister said the P-4 policy initiative would be a key pillar of the Swarna Andhra-2047 vision. “It aims to achieve socio-economic transformation through a Public, Private, and People Partnership (P4) model,” he said, adding that it would help provide the poor with access to essential infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Under the policy, the government will facilitate the construction of homes, LPG connections, 100% tap water connections, incentives for rooftop solar installations, access to high-speed internet, and promotion of family-based entrepreneurship, Naidu said.

“The P-4 initiative perpetuates a virtuous cycle to uplift communities through inclusive economic growth. It is the first-of-its-kind policy that encourages collaboration among the government, the HNIs and the people to reduce economic inequalities and boost socioeconomic progress,” he said.