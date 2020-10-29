Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:04 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the reopening of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, from November 2. The educational institutions will reopen in a phased manner with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place, officials said.

The announcement came after the Centre extended the implementation of Unlock-5 guidelines till November 30. Under the guidelines, the central government had allowed reopening of schools in a graded manner after assessing the coronavirus pandemic situation in their respective regions.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been shut since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown to control the Covid-19 spread in the country. As of Wednesday, there were 814,774 active cases of Covid-19 in the southern state and its death toll is at 6,643. Andhra Pradesh is among the worst-affected states by the Covid-19 in the country.

Here are the full guidelines to be followed by educational institutions for reopening of schools:

1. Schools would open on alternate days and will follow a half-a-day day schedule.

2. In the first phase, schools will be reopened on November 2 for Class 9 and Class 10. Junior colleges with Class 11 and 12 (intermediate first year and second year) would also be opened simultaneously.

3. In the second phase, schools for upper primary sections comprising Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be opened from November 23.

4. In the third phase, primary schools from Class 1 to Class 5 will start functioning from December 14. They, too, will adopt an alternate day, half-a-day teaching module.

5. Higher educational institutions like undergraduate and post-graduation colleges will also start classes from November 2. They will also follow the alternate day and half-a-day method.

6. The guidelines will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions.