e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines

Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines

The announcement came after the Centre extended the implementation of Unlock-5 guidelines till November 30. Under the guidelines, the central government had allowed reopening of schools in a graded manner after assessing the coronavirus pandemic situation in their respective regions.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been shut since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown to control the Covid-19 spread in the country.
Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been shut since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown to control the Covid-19 spread in the country.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo for representation )
         

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the reopening of all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, from November 2. The educational institutions will reopen in a phased manner with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place, officials said.

The announcement came after the Centre extended the implementation of Unlock-5 guidelines till November 30. Under the guidelines, the central government had allowed reopening of schools in a graded manner after assessing the coronavirus pandemic situation in their respective regions.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Schools in Andhra Pradesh have been shut since March when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the lockdown to control the Covid-19 spread in the country. As of Wednesday, there were 814,774 active cases of Covid-19 in the southern state and its death toll is at 6,643. Andhra Pradesh is among the worst-affected states by the Covid-19 in the country.

Here are the full guidelines to be followed by educational institutions for reopening of schools:

1. Schools would open on alternate days and will follow a half-a-day day schedule.

2. In the first phase, schools will be reopened on November 2 for Class 9 and Class 10. Junior colleges with Class 11 and 12 (intermediate first year and second year) would also be opened simultaneously.

3. In the second phase, schools for upper primary sections comprising Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be opened from November 23.

4. In the third phase, primary schools from Class 1 to Class 5 will start functioning from December 14. They, too, will adopt an alternate day, half-a-day teaching module.

5. Higher educational institutions like undergraduate and post-graduation colleges will also start classes from November 2. They will also follow the alternate day and half-a-day method.

6. The guidelines will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions.

tags
top news
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In