168,000 voters found ineligible for inclusion in final rolls after Andhra Pradesh SIR

Around 168,000 voters registered in the current electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh have been “found ineligible” for inclusion in the final rolls after the special intensive revision, officials said on Tuesday.

The period for disposal of claims and objections ended on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo/ Representational)

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The period for disposal of claims and objections ended on Monday. The Election Commission of India subsequently declared that it completed hearings on 99.96% notices served to voters after the draft rolls were released on July 31.

An EC official explained that “ineligible” voters included those who failed to furnish documents for their verification or did not appear for the hearing in person or through a family member.

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99.96% notices heard in appeals

“Out of 44.28 lakh (4.428 million) notices delivered, hearing with regard to 44.27 lakh (4.427 million) notices was completed as on September 28, the last date for disposal of claims and objections, accounting for 99.96% notices. Only 1,665 electors did not respond to the notices,” a statement from chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement added that around 168,821 voters in the current electoral list were found ineligible for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which will be published on October 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement added that around 168,821 voters in the current electoral list were found ineligible for inclusion in the final electoral roll, which will be published on October 3. {{/usCountry}}

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Ananthapuramu district accounts for the most ineligible voters with 23,154 names likely to dropped from the district, followed by 20,938 in Tirupati, 19,067 in Palnadu, 12,780 in NTR, 12,179 in Annamayya, 11,266 in Sri Satya Sai, 9,144 in YSR Kadapa and 8,390 voters in Nellore. Only 133 ineligible voters were found in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

A total of 69,184 applications for inclusion through Form-6 and another 31,693 applications for address changes were pending clearance, said the EC official quoted above, adding, “These applications will be considered even after the publication of the final electoral roll.”

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In the neighbouring Telangana, more than 928,000 voters from a total of 33.8 million, have been issued notices over discrepancies in their details.

Telangana chief electoral officer C Sudharshan Reddy said the deadline for disposal of claims and objections is November 5.