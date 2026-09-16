Andhra raises upper age limit for govt job hiring to 44 years

The Andhra Pradesh government issued orders enhancing the upper age limit for direct recruitment to various government posts by two more years, providing greater opportunities to unemployed youth who have been affected by limited recruitment over the past several years, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

India News

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Simultaneously, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued separate notifications to fill a total of 892 vacancies across various departments. The recruitment includes 163 Group-I category posts.

The APPSC made the detailed notifications, including eligibility criteria, recruitment examination procedures and other relevant information, available on its official website.

According to a government order (GO) issued by chief secretary G Sai Prasad, the upper age limit for direct recruitment to posts in all non-uniform services through the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and other recruiting agencies has been raised from 34 to 44 years. The relaxation will remain in force for recruitments notified up to September 30, 2027.

The government had earlier enhanced the upper age limit from 34 to 42 years and extended the concession periodically since 2016. The latest order replaces the earlier limit of 42 years with 44 years and extends its validity by another year.

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{{^usCountry}} The GO said the decision to enhance the upper age limit was taken following representations from members of the legislative council and requests made through the offices of the state IT and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The GO said the decision to enhance the upper age limit was taken following representations from members of the legislative council and requests made through the offices of the state IT and human resources development minister Nara Lokesh and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan. {{/usCountry}}

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The representations cited the limited recruitment opportunities available to unemployed youth during the past several years. “The latest relaxation will be in addition to the age concessions available to eligible categories under Rule 12 of the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996,” the GO said.

Similar enhancement in the upper age limit was also given to the uniformed services, including police personnel and home guards, through a separate GO. The enhanced upper age limit for uniformed services will also be extended from September 30, 2026 to September 30, 2027.

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Meanwhile, the APPSC notification said applications for the 163 Group-I vacancies will be accepted from October 6 to 27.

The vacancies include 11 Deputy Collector posts, 14 Assistant Commissioners in the Tax Services, 36 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil), three DSPs (Communications), 14 District Educational Officer posts, one Tribal Welfare Officer post, three Regional Transport Officer (RTO) posts and 15 Deputy Registrars in the Cooperative Services.

The Group-I recruitment also includes 12 Municipal Commissioner Grade-II posts, two Assistant Treasury Officer posts, three District Employment Officer posts, 14 Assistant Audit Officer posts and 35 Divisional Development Officer posts.

According to the APPSC, the remaining 729 vacancies are spread across various departments and posts and application for these posts will be received from October 16 to November 5.

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Details relating to the educational qualifications and other eligibility conditions, recruitment examinations, selection process and other aspects have been provided in the respective notifications available on the commission’s official website.