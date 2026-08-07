Andhra recorded six-fold hike in FDI in last 2 yrs, says Naidu govt

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a sharp six-fold increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last two years of the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government, compared to the previous YSR Congress Party regime, an official statement said on Thursday, citing the data tabled in Lok Sabha.

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Replying to a question raised by YSRCP MP from Tirupati parliamentary constituency Maddila Gurumoorthy on Wednesday, Union minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh said Andhra Pradesh had received USD 608.59 million in FDI in FY 2025-26, compared to just USD 92.13 million in FY 2023-24, an increase of more than six times in less than two years.

Quoting the data furnished by the Union minister, the official statement said there was a steady rise in investments after the coalition government assumed office. “The FDI inflows increased from USD 92.13 million in FY 2023-24 to USD 233.14 million in FY 2024-2025, before rising further to USD 608.59 million in FY 2025-26. In effect, the government more than doubled FDI in its first year and nearly tripled it in its second year,” it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The biggest investments during FY 2025-26 came into metallurgical industries which witnessed an increase of FDI from USD 0.10 million in 2023-24 to USD 262.56 million in 2025-26. Investments in industrial machinery went up from zero to USD 183.10 million and food processing from USD 3.65 million to USD 112.59 million, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest investments during FY 2025-26 came into metallurgical industries which witnessed an increase of FDI from USD 0.10 million in 2023-24 to USD 262.56 million in 2025-26. Investments in industrial machinery went up from zero to USD 183.10 million and food processing from USD 3.65 million to USD 112.59 million, the report said. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar surge in FDI was witnessed in cement and gypsum products, services, automobiles, chemicals, electrical equipment and electronics, reflecting growing investor confidence across multiple sectors, the statement said.

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“The figures indicate a strong turnaround in Andhra Pradesh’s investment climate under the TDP government. Since coming to power, the state government has focused on improving ease and speed of doing business, speeding up approvals, strengthening infrastructure and attracting global investors,” the statement said.

The Union minister also highlighted several national initiatives supporting investments in high-growth sectors, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, the Semicon India Programme, BioE3 and other policy measures aimed at promoting manufacturing, innovation and research, the statement added.