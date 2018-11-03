Teacher slits throat of class 9 girl after she refuses to marry him: Police

A 30-year-old school teacher in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district allegedly slit the throat of a Class 9 girl for rejecting his marriage proposal on Saturday.

Shankar, her Hindi teacher and a Vidya Volunteer in Rockwood High School, has been stalking the 14-year-old girl for a year, police said.

Kurnool DSP Yugandhar Babu said the accused had been pressurising the girl’s parents, from the washermen community, to get her to marry him, but they had declined, as she is a minor.

Around 9 am, when the parents were away, Shankar went to her house in Bangarupeta area of Kurnool city in a drunken state, sent her younger brother out and slit her throat with a knife. As the victim raised an alarm, he slit his own throat.

Neighbours who gathered rescued the girl, thrashed Shankar and handed him over to the police.

Police admitted both in a local government hospital, where sources said the girl is out of danger.

Andhra Pradesh human resource development (HRD) minister Ganta Srinviasa Rao condemned the attack and directed Kurnool district education officer to dismiss Shankar from service.

