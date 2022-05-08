Andhra SI held for abetting woman’s suicide

A police sub-inspector was on Saturday arrested for duping a 21-year-old woman in the name of love and abetting her suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

The woman consumed pesticide two days ago after she learnt that the SI recently married another woman, police said.

The woman succumbed on Friday while undergoing treatment in the Anantapuramu hospital.

The SI, Vijaykumar Naik, and the victim belonged to G A Kottala village under Pamidi mandal in Anantapuramu district and were related.

The woman’s relatives said she, while battling for life in hospital, revealed that the SI, currently posted in Chandragiri police station in neighbouring Tirupati district, had betrayed her and tortured her.

“She could not speak much as she was on oxygen support in hospital but she only said the SI was responsible for her taking the extreme step,” the woman’s cousin told reporters in Anantapuramu.

According to Tadipatri deputy superintendent of police V N K Chaitanya, there was previously a complaint against the SI from a woman alleging that he ditched her in the name of love.

Following this, the SI married the woman recently after counselling by senior police officers, the DSP said.

He, however, continued his relationship with the victim.

The Pamidi police now registered a criminal case against Naik under sections 306 (abetment to commit suicide) and 376 (rape) of IPC.

He was remanded to judicial custody.