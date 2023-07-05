'82-year-old lion still alive': Anil Deshmukh snaps at Ajit Pawar's jab at uncle Sharad

National Congress Party leader and former home minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday took a jibe at Ajit Pawar's remarks on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Deshmukh said, “The 82-year-old lion is still alive.”

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His response comes just a few hours after Ajit said, “I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise...You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial...I have also been there...but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?” the NCP leader added further.

READ | ‘Disrespect us, but not our father’: Supriya Sule hits back at cousin Ajit Pawar for Sharad Pawar jibe

Ajit Pawar was addressing his supporters at MET College in Bandra when he made the statements. During his address Ajit also expressed his desire to become the state's chief minister to “implement certain plans… for people's welfare.”

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed earlier that the Ajit faction had more than 40 MLAs with him but some of them couldn't be present at the venue as they were either “stuck in traffic or were in other states.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and the party leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held separate meetings with their supporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. The meeting came ahead of Ajit Pawar's move to approach the Election Commission to stake claim to the name and symbol of the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar.