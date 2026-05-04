Anit Thapa: Architect of BGPM’s rise and key power centre in Darjeeling hills

Anit Thapa is a politician and the current Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, as well as the President of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.

Anit Thapa's rise reflects a shift in hill politics towards relatively stable administration after years of unrest linked to the Gorkhaland movement.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A key political figure in the Darjeeling Hills, he is known for his grassroots leadership and development-oriented governance. Under his leadership, the BGPM has emerged as the dominant political force in the region, securing control across the GTA, municipal bodies, and local governance institutions.

His rise reflects a shift in hill politics towards relatively stable administration after years of unrest linked to the Gorkhaland movement.

Born in Mungpo and educated in Kurseong and Darjeeling, Thapa began his political journey in 2007, initially associated with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha under Bimal Gurung.

He was elected uncontested from Kurseong in the 2013 GTA elections. During the 2017 Gorkhaland agitation, he distanced himself from the earlier leadership’s approach and later, along with Binoy Tamang, played a key role in reshaping regional politics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2021, he founded BGPM, which quickly consolidated power. His tenure has focused on administrative reforms, revival of grassroots democracy, and addressing long-standing socio-economic issues in the hills. 5 key facts about him He Serves as Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and President of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, making him the central political authority in the Darjeeling Hills

Established the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha in September 2021, which rapidly rose to become the dominant party in the region

Under his leadership, BGPM won 27 out of 45 seats in the GTA elections, securing control of the autonomous governing body

Thapa successfully conducted Panchayat elections after 23 years, with BGPM forming majorities in most Panchayat Samitis and Gram Sabhas

He also set up a regional staff selection commission to ensure transparent and localized recruitment for jobs in the hills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2021, he founded BGPM, which quickly consolidated power. His tenure has focused on administrative reforms, revival of grassroots democracy, and addressing long-standing socio-economic issues in the hills. 5 key facts about him He Serves as Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and President of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, making him the central political authority in the Darjeeling Hills

Established the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha in September 2021, which rapidly rose to become the dominant party in the region

Under his leadership, BGPM won 27 out of 45 seats in the GTA elections, securing control of the autonomous governing body

Thapa successfully conducted Panchayat elections after 23 years, with BGPM forming majorities in most Panchayat Samitis and Gram Sabhas

He also set up a regional staff selection commission to ensure transparent and localized recruitment for jobs in the hills. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aditi Anand ...Read More Aditi Anand is an undergraduate student of English at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in media and the shifting dynamics of public discourse. She is particularly curious about how narratives are shaped, circulated, and received in contemporary spaces. Her work is informed by close observation and an engagement with everyday life, often examining the intersections of personal experience and broader social contexts. She is drawn to questions of voice, representation, and the ways in which perception is influenced by both language and environment. Beyond the newsroom, she is interested in literature and enjoys writing poetry, approaching it as a space for reflection and creative exploration alongside her analytical work. Her writing aims to balance clarity with nuance, focusing on presenting ideas in a way that is accessible while still engaging with their complexity. She approaches writing with intent and attentiveness, aiming to contribute meaningfully to conversations while continuing to develop a voice that is thoughtful and grounded. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON