Annamalai backs questions raised by CJP, says 'arrests will only make them stronger’

K Annamalai of ‘We the Leaders’ movement has shown a measured support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) which is currently facing legal scrutiny over protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

K Annamalai (in picture) said the government must answer the questions raised by the CJP. (ANI)

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Annamalai, who is the former chief of Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit, said on Tuesday that while he may not agree with CJP's modes of protests or their antics, but he supported the questions that they want to raise.

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“I may not agree with many of the CJP's modes of protest. I may not agree with some of the antics of CJP. That's a different argument. But I completely support CJP in terms of the questions they want to raise. It is for the government to answer,” he said while speaking to reporters in Chennai, as he alleged that the Delhi Police have taken ‘law into their hands’.

Deep Dive Why did K Annamalai support the questions raised by the CJP? Annamalai said he did not agree with some of the CJP’s protest methods or antics, but supported the questions it was raising about alleged discrepancies in the electoral-roll revision. He said the government should answer them. Why did the court extend Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s custody? The Special Executive Magistrate extended their judicial custody by two days over the alleged breach of security at Jantar Mantar. The court cited concerns about public peace and the police’s claim that they had called for protests at non-designated sites. What did Annamalai say about the arrests of CJP leaders? He said arresting the leaders and making them spend time in jail could make them stronger. He also accused the Delhi Police of doing a disservice.

He accused the Delhi Police of doing a ‘disservice’. “To arrest them for a violation and again to drag them in terms of how they spend their time in jail, that is only going to make the leaders of CJP stronger. I'm afraid of it. The Delhi police are doing a real disservice,” he said.

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His remarks came a day after a Delhi magistrate court extended the judicial custody of CJP's Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das by two more days in the Jantar Mantar trespassing case. In its order, the court said the duo showed ‘no respect for law’ and cited the police investigation which alleged that the duo ‘mobilised’ and ‘enticed’ the public as they used the social media to make repeated calls for protests at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest site.

Also read: Mohan Bhagwat says forces trying to destabilise India: ‘Regime change doesn’t change circumstances’

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As Das left the court after the hearing, he claimed that there was a lack of justice and questioned the grounds on which the court rejected their sureties over allegations that they breached security and entered the site during the protest.

“We're in an emergency. There is no justice. This is a police court and you see what is happening. Just look at the ground that they have taken,” Das yelled out of a police van.

The remarks were captured by Smita Sharma Journalist, a YouTube channel. Ranka and Das were arrested last week and sent to five-day judicial custody after they attempted to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi along with other CJP activists. The case has now been transferred to crime branch.