The United Nations climate chief has called on world leaders to announce ambitious new climate targets at a special high-level event in New York on September 24, as the world races against time to avert catastrophic global warming. Announce NDCs by end of month: UN climate chief to nations

In a letter sent Wednesday to 196 parties of the Paris Agreement, Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), urged all nations to submit their enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by the end of September.

“Around 190 countries have indicated they will submit their new NDCs this year or have already submitted,” a UNFCCC spokesperson said, highlighting the global momentum behind the climate action drive.

The submissions deadline coincides with preparations for the 2025 NDC Synthesis Report, which will be published before the COP30 climate conference in Belem and provide a crucial assessment of global climate progress.

Stiell’s appeal comes as climate disasters increasingly impact national economies, with some countries experiencing GDP losses of up to 5%. The climate chief has been conducting diplomatic missions across key economies including Brazil, China, India, Germany, and Australia to stress that climate action serves economic interests.

“Climate disasters are cutting GDP by as much as 5% in some countries,” Stiell warned, emphasising how extreme weather events are raising costs for ordinary people and businesses while devastating living standards.

However, he highlighted the economic opportunities available to nations taking decisive climate action. Countries with strong NDCs are positioning themselves to capture the largest share of the clean energy boom, which reached USD 2 trillion in 2024, along with millions of jobs and stronger economic growth.

Despite progress since the Paris Agreement, current global commitments put the world on track for approximately 3°C of warming above pre-industrial levels—double the 1.5°C target that scientists say is necessary to avoid the worst climate impacts.

“Without UN-convened cooperation and national actions, humanity would be headed for up to 5°C of global heating and an unlivable planet,” Stiell noted, acknowledging both the progress made and the significant gap that remains.

The 2023 global stocktake saw parties commit to accelerate climate action this decade, with new NDCs expected to include ambitious, economy-wide emission reduction targets aligned with limiting warming to 1.5°C.

Major economies prepare plans

China, one of the world’s largest emitters, announced in April that it will set new emission reduction goals by 2035 “covering the entire scope of the economy, including all greenhouse gases” ahead of COP30 in November.

Meanwhile, India is formulating its first comprehensive National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to enhance climate resilience. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the NAP seeks to protect lives, ecosystems, and livelihoods by understanding current and future climate risks and vulnerabilities, identifying medium and long-term priorities for climate adaptation, and establishing systems, policies, measures, and capacities to ensure strengthened adaptation planning, budgeting, and implementation.

Indian officials indicated the country is expected to submit its national adaptation plan this year.

COP30 to focus on multilateral action

COP30 president André Corrêa do Lago suggested the upcoming climate conference – scheduled in November in Brazil -- may differ significantly from previous summits, with less focus on negotiated deals and greater emphasis on concrete action.

Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Lago indicated that COP30’s focus on rebuilding multilateralism serves as a counter to ongoing unilateral trade measures and geopolitical tensions.

“All these unilateral measures confirm how important it is to strengthen multilateralism,” Lago said. “We are trying to do something really positive in Belem and will have an impact much beyond climate.”