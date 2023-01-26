Annoyed with flight delay, passenger falsely tweets plane hijacked; arrested

Raising false alarms out of mischief can land you in trouble, a passenger learnt it the hard way. A passenger falsely tweeted that a plane from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, PTI reported.

Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. His Dubai-Jaipur flightwas diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, deputy commissioner of police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The flight landed at 9:45am and was given clearance to depart at 1:40pm. Meanwhile, Rathore tweeted "flight highjack".

The passenger was offloaded for questioning by security agencies with his bag and the flight was allowed to leave after the necessary checks. He was handed over to the local police for further action.

A case was registered in the matter and Rathore was arrested.

This is the latest in a string of aviation-related events that have made headlines recently, with Shankar Mishra being accused of peeing on a 70-year-old woman in an inebriated state on an Air India aircraft in the business class on November 26 of last year.

