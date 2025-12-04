Another bomb threat hits IndiGo; Hyderabad-bound plane diverted to Mumbai

Hours after a Hyderabad-bound plane from Madinah received a bomb threat, another IndiGo plane, headed for the Telangana capital, was diverted due to a similar threat. As per reports, the plane, which took off from Sharjah was diverted to Mumbai. IndiGo continues to be under the scanner amid chaotic scenes at airports across India due to a change in its roster norms.(PTI)

Based on data from FlightRadar24, the plane took off from Sharjah in the UAE and was bound for Hyderabad. However, it was diverted mid-air and made to land in Mumbai after a bomb threat was discovered.

An official statement from IndiGo is awaited.

Madinah to Hyderabad plane grounded after bomb threat

Earlier on Thursday, A Madinah-Hyderabad IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after an email warned that the aircraft would be blown up if it was permitted to land at its destination.

As reported by HT earlier, the plan was carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members. It was grounded in Ahmedabad around noon and guided to an isolated bay where it was inspected.

“The flight landed in Ahmedabad after the Hyderabad [airport] authorities received an emailed bomb threat. The mail threatened that if the flight was allowed to land in Hyderabad, it would be blown off by a bomb. As a result, there was an emergency landing in Ahmedabad,” said Ahmedabad Zone Four deputy police commissioner Atul Bansal.

IndiGo under scanner over flight delays, cancellations

As of Thursday, over 300 IndiGo flights were cancelled as the carrier struggles to adapt to the new crew rostering rules.

Officials aware of the matter told HT that at least 33 flights were cancelled from Delhi, 68 from Hyderabad, 85 from Mumbai, and 73 from Bengaluru on Thursday. On Wednesday, at least 67 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport (37 departures and 30 arrivals), 42 at Bengaluru, 40 at Hyderabad (19 departures and 21 arrivals), and 33 at Mumbai (17 departures and 16 arrivals).