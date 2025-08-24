Another complaint filed against Tejashwi Yadav over ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi

BJP leader KS Duggal filed a police complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over a social media post referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "vote thief." BJP's KS Duggal said the RJD is frustrated over losing public support and is using such language out of desperation.(PTI)

Calling the post an "unfortunate and cowardly thing," Duggal said the remark was an attack not just on the Prime Minister but also on the people of Bihar.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, KS Duggal said, "RJD has done a very unfortunate and cowardly thing. Yesterday, they posted on their Twitter handle, 'Look who has come to Gaya, a vote thief.' It is very unfortunate to speak such words about a hardworking Prime Minister... RJD has insulted not only the Prime Minister but the entire Bihar and Biharis..."

Duggal said the RJD is frustrated over losing public support and is using such language out of desperation. He urged authorities to take appropriate action in the matter.

The complaint was filed at the Govindpuri police station.

"They are 100 per cent losing the elections, which is why they are saying all sorts of things. They have lost their minds. They should get their minds checked... As citizens of the country, we have filed a complaint at the Govindpuri police station, as I am a voter of Govindpuri. They have taken my complaint... I request that whatever action can be taken in this matter should be taken," he added.

Earlier, Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had also filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav.

According to the FIR copy, the alleged objectionable posts were made against Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gaya Ji district of Bihar on Friday, where he had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth ₹13,000 crores for the state.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains, the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, which will enhance passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma.

Meanwhile, following an FIR against him over an 'objectionable' post on PM Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav affirmed that he is "not scared" of any FIR.

He asked if saying the word "jumla" has become a crime and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fearing the truth.

Speaking to reporters in Katihar, Yadav said, “Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime... They fear the truth... We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth...”