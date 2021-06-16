Another lion dies of Covid-19 in Vandalur Zoo near Chennai

A second Asiatic lion succumbed to the Covid-19 virus at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, more popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo, on the outskirts of Chennai. A 12-year-old lion, named Pathmanathan passed away at about 10.15 am on Wednesday, a statement from the zoo indicated.

The samples of the lion tested positive for the coronavirus infection on June 3 as per a report of the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. “The lion was under intensive treatment since then,” the zoo’s statement read. The lion was housed in the lion safari area of the zoo.

Earlier, on June 3, a 9-year-old lioness, Neela died in the same zoo after a Covid-19 outbreak among Asiatic lions was reported. Nine lions had tested positive for the infection in the zoo at that time. Senior vets from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) are supervising the treatment.

Following this, as a precautionary measure, samples from 28 elephants from the Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve were collected and sent for Covid-19 testing last week.

As preventive measures and for appropriate treatment, the Vandalur Zoo is taking the help of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology which is an approved animal SARS CoV-2 virus sequencing centre to sequence this variant of the virus for better understanding of zoonotic transmission.

The Tamil Nadu government had closed all zoos from April 20.