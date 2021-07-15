Another Pak drone intrudes Indian space on LoC, fired upon by soldiers

Barely a day after the Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector, another drone was spotted inside Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwala sector in Akhnoor late Wednesday, officials said. Both the strategic sectors fall in Jammu district.

“Alert soldiers observed a Pakistani quad-copter, which had intruded around 150 metres inside the Indian territory along the LoC in Pallanwala late Wednesday,” said official privy to the development.

“The jawans immediately opened small arms fire but couldn’t bring it down. The UAV flew back into Pakistani territory. Such machines are being used by the adversary for surveillance on the borders,” they added.

An officer said that the incident occurred around 9.10 pm on Wednesday. He informed that during searches of the area nothing was found.

Pakistan used such drones to drop arms, ammunition, weapons, drugs and money to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday BSF troops fired on a suspected Pakistani drone along the India-Pakistan border at Arnia in Jammu.

On June 27, two explosive-laden drones dropped payloads on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu that left two personnel injured.

Since then, drones are being spotted hovering over military stations in Kaluchak, Ratnuchak, Kunjwani and Sunjuwan in Jammu at regular intervals.

The IAF has beefed up air defence at its forward airbases in the western sector to pre-empt fresh drone attacks.

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in the region.

Meanwhile, a section of media reported that another drone was spotted by the forces hovering over the IAF station in Jammu late Wednesday.

They also reported that alert forces were able to thwart the alleged terror bid with the help of the anti-drone equipment which detected the UAV and eliminated it.

However, there’s no confirmation of the drone by the defence authorities in Jammu.

An official, who insisted on anonymity, said, “a white light was seen by the guards near the IAF station late Wednesday. It was likely to be a satellite and unlikely to be a drone.”