Another week of heatwave in north India, red alert for East UP from May 24 to 26

The heatwave has gripped much of north India as summer peaks over the region, with little respite ahead. The weather department forecast shows severe heatwave conditions over central and northwest India for the coming week.

Noida, India-May 23, 2026:To protect themselves from the scorching heat, commuters cover themselves with clothing and use umbrellas.. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert across the National Capital Region warning of severe heatwave conditions.The maximum daytime temperature ranged between 44 degree celsius and 45 degree celsius, in Noida, India, on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

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According to a the Indian Meteorological Department's latest update, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central and northwest India during next seven days. The maximum temperatures will gradually start sliding down from May 29 onwards, the IMD has said, as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to hit northwest India from May 28.

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“No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over many parts of Northwest India till 28th May and gradual fall by 3-5°C on 29th & 30th May,” the IMD said in its latest weather update.

Region-wise heatwave update

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{{^usCountry}} While the heatwave will prevail over most part of northwest India over the next one week, severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on May 25, 26 and 27, with an orange alert being issued on these dates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the heatwave will prevail over most part of northwest India over the next one week, severe heatwave alert has been issued for Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana on May 25, 26 and 27, with an orange alert being issued on these dates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In West Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued between May 24 to28 for heatwave conditions. However, a red alert has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 25 and 26, followed by two days of orange alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In West Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued between May 24 to28 for heatwave conditions. However, a red alert has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh on May 24, 25 and 26, followed by two days of orange alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Warning for red alert areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Warning for red alert areas {{/usCountry}}

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The weather department has issued a warning for areas under red alert as the likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in all ages remains high. Extreme care needed for vulnerable people, the IMD said.

For orange alert areas, the IMD said there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. Infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases remain vulnerable.

Rajasthan temps may touch 47 degrees

Heatwave conditions have intensified across Rajasthan with temperatures in western parts hovering between 45 and 46 degrees Celsius. Jaisalmer recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said.

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The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a heatwave alert, warning that weather conditions are likely to remain dry across most parts of the state for the next three to four days. Dust-laden winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph are also expected, along with a further rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperatures.

The department said that on May 26 and 27, some parts of western Rajasthan may witness maximum temperatures reaching 46-“47 degrees Celsius, with isolated places likely to experience severe heatwave conditions.

Heatwave death toll touches 16 in southern India

The extreme heatwave has claimed at least 16 lives in southern part of the country so far, AFP reported. While India is known for its hot summers, heatwaves have become longer, frequent and intense on account of climate change.

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The deaths were reported in the southern state of Telangana, with revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy calling for "statewide vigilance" to safeguard public health.

"The intensity of the heat has reached unprecedented levels" and officials in Telangana should issue advance warnings about precautions to be taken during heatwaves, Reddy's office said in a statement.

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