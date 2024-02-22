 Karnataka govt faces ire of saints' body over proposed temple tax | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Anti-Hindu, at point of no return’: Karnataka govt faces ire of saints' body over proposed temple tax

‘Anti-Hindu, at point of no return’: Karnataka govt faces ire of saints' body over proposed temple tax

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 22, 2024 04:47 PM IST

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti said it will take the matter to the Supreme Court.

The ‘anti-Hindu’ Congress is at a point of ‘no return,’ the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (ABSS) said on Thursday, after the party’s government in Karnataka passed an act that empowers the state to collect 10% tax from temples with revenue exceeding 1 crore and 5% in case of 10 lakh to 1 crore.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI/File)
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI/File)

Also Read | ‘New low of appeasement politics’: Union minister slams Karnataka govt for 10% tax on temples

“This will be the first instance in the country of religion-based tax. This is the same as Jaziya tax that was collected during the Mughal regime. The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti is of the view that tax on income is central subject, while the act being brought by the Karnataka government is an open attack on the fundamental right of freedom of religion,” Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary, ABSS, said in a video statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Calling the tax ‘illegal’ and ‘anti-constitutional,’ he appealed to the Karnataka governor to not give assent to the act, adding that outfit will take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the opposition BJP too called out the ‘anti-Hindu’ Congress government, with BY Vijayendra, the former’s state unit chief, alleging that the grand old party will use the funds for ‘another purpose’ – to fill its ‘empty coffers.’

Responding to Vijayendra, minister Ramalinga Reddy said that contrary to the BJP’s charge that the Congress is ‘anti-Hindu,’ the grand old party is, in fact, ‘the true proponent of Hinduism.’

Also Read | 'Anti-Hindu': BJP slams Karnataka government for 10 percent tax on temples

“This is because over the years, Congress governments have consistently safeguarded temples and Hindu interests,” Reddy stated.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On