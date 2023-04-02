‘Anti-Hindu’: Anurag Thakur slams Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

While the BJP and TMC continued to trade barbs over the violence occurred during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah, union minister Anurag Thankur on Sunday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of fanning tensions in the state. Reacting to the alleged murder of BJP worker Raju Jha on Saturday, Thakur, while speaking to news agency ANI, branded Banerjee as ‘anti-Hindu and ‘biased’.

Union minister Anurag Thakur and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (HT/PTI)

He alleged that ‘Ram bhakts’ in the state were being assaulted and the ‘shobha yatra’ was forced to a halt. "In Bengal, the Ram Bhakts are attacked with lathis, stones are pelted, bombs are thrown… the shobha yatra during Ram Navami was stopped. It can be seen how the chief minister is biased and anti-Hindu," he said. Jha was reportedly shot dead by unidentified people in Shaktigarh of Purba Bardhaman.

Continuing his tirade, Thakur claimed that Banerjee has remained a mute spectator to the ‘attack on Hindus’. “Mamata Didi is sleeping. She is providing security to one section…and instigates violence against people of the Hindu community," he added.

The Howrah clashes saw vehicles and properties being vandalised and set ablaze. Police on Saturday said that a total of 38 people have been arrested, two cases have been registered and section 144 has been imposed in some areas.

The sports minister also hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government saying that the state now runs under ‘jungle raj’. "..law and order situation in Bihar has worsened…very unfortunate that the Jungleraj that was there during the Lalu regime has returned again under Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar."

Internet services were suspended for 48 hours in Bihar’s Nalanda and Sasaram districts after communal clashes during Ram Navami processions on Friday injured several people. The areas saw fresh violence on Saturday with at least 10 persons, including two cops, left injured. According to ANI, police on Sunday said the situation is ‘under control’.

(With agency inputs)

