Mamata alleges ‘goons’ hired for Ram Navami clashes in Howrah. BJP hits back

An all out political war has erupted between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party over clashes during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah.



The chief minister accused the BJP of hiring ‘goons’ from outside Bengal to orchestrate ‘communal riots’. “Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?”, she said. Clashes erupted during Ram Navami procession in Howrah.

“Why did they change the route and take the unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community? If they believe that they will attack others and receive relief through legal interventions, they must know that the people will reject them one day. Those who haven't done any wrong will not be arrested. How do BJP workers have the courage to bulldoze people's homes”, she added.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in Bengal assembly, said,"The chief minister and the state administration are responsible for the violence".



BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at the Trinamool Congress chief, saying she had failed as the state chief minister and home minister. “In brazen disregard for Hindu sentiments, Mamata Banerjee held dharna on Ramanavami, then warned Hindus about avoiding Muslim areas because it was Ramzan, forgetting that Hindus too were fasting for Navratr. As Home Minister of WB she is directly responsible for Howrah violence”, Malviya, who is the co-incharge of Bengal, tweeted.



Vehicles were torched as clashes erupted in Howrah during the Ram Navami procession in the district. According to a police officer, the incident occurred when the procession was passing through the Kazipara locality. Several shops and autorickshaws were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire, PTI reported. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze.



The police used force to disperse the mob. A large contingent of police was deployed in the locality where the situation is stated to be under control.

