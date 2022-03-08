Anurag Thakur launches Mahila Suraksha Kavach in Himachal on int'l women's day, gives 108 bikes to police dept

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched the ‘Mahila Suraksha Kavach’ on the occasion of International Women's Day. The initiative, which is supported by the Hero MotoCorp, as many as 108 motorbikes have been provided to the Himachal Pradesh police department across several districts of the state.

Of the 108 motorbikes flagged for the police department of the northern hill state, 12 have been earmarked for Hamirpur district, 14 for Una, 18 for Bilaspur, 22 for Kangra, 18 for Chamba, 22 for Sirmaur, and two for Mandi district.

The event saw the attendance of several noted personalities such as Olympian and captain of Indian women's Hockey team Rani Rampal, Tokyo 2022 silver medalist in weightlifting Mirabai Chanu, and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, among others.

Speaking at the event, Thakur said, “Women in Himachal Pradesh have always led from the front, across sectors…The government of India gives highest importance to the safety and security of women and girls, and has taken several steps to ensure the same. The addition of these 108 motorbikes to the fleet of police department across districts is one such initiative that will contribute towards increasing the sense of confidence among women, further increase their participation in the society, better response time and swift action and improved law and order.”

Former chief minister of the northern hill state Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was also present at the launch event, said that the best protection any woman can have is “courage”. “With this step of providing 108 motorcycles to Himachal Pradesh police department, women of our state will indeed feel more courageous and will further enhance their participation, across sectors,” he added.

Mirabai said that for any woman to excel in her life, “a safe environment is of utmost importance”. “Talking of my personal journey, I used to take lifts from truck drivers for daily commute from home to training academy. My journey wouldn’t have been possible without their support,” the Olympian further said at the event.

Rani stated that women are “capable of achieving great things” and India's women athletes have proven the same “time and again”.

“Besides our hard work and dedication, this success is a result of the unflinching support that we have got from our families, the government and various sections of the society…For women of this region to know that the Himachal Pradesh police is now more empowered to create a safe environment will give them more confidence, and they can do the things they want to do without worrying about their safety,” she added.

During the event, the police band also gave a performance and female police personnel showed bike stunts. Thakur also inaugurated a Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp for women personnel of the Himachal Pradesh police department. The camp was undertaken by Asptal-Sansad Mobile Swasthya Seva and Pinky Jadhav, psychologist and cancer awareness advocate.

