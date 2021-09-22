Anurag Thakur to inaugurate Himalayan Film Festival on Friday

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the first Himalayan Film Festival on Friday, 24 September. The festival spanning five days is being held at Leh, Ladakh from 24th to 28th September.

“The Himalayan region of India attracts filmmakers from all around the globe due to its unique scenic endowment. The unique geography of the region is widely documented along with its indigenous people, traditional skills, and occupations. Film festival in this context presents an opportunity for the local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

It further said that the Himalayan Film festival also envisions institutionalising a Himalayan film fraternity which will have productive repercussions for filmmaking in the Himalayan parts of India.

According to the statement, the makers and cast of the super hit movie Shershah, including director Vishnuvardhan and the lead actor Siddharth Malhotra will be present at the inauguration.

The five-day festival will include the screening of a “package of contemporary National awards and Indian panorama selected films”.

Along with the screening of popular films, the festival is also set to have a diverse set of workshops and master classes will be organised wherein filmmakers, critics, technicians from the Himalayan region shall be invited to impart knowledge and skill to local film enthusiasts.

Short films and short documentaries have also been invited to the competition section. The awards are for Best Film, to be given to director and producer, Best Cinematography, Best Editor & Best Story.

The five-day festival will also see a food and music festival, along with cultural shows, which are held in collaboration with the department of culture to showcase the rich cultural diversity of Ladakh.