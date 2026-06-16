The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced the formation of a joint task force in collaboration with software giant Google to accelerate the establishment of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing networks, besides digital governance projects in the state, an official statement said.

AP to join hands with Google in AI and digital governance projects

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The decision was taken during a meeting between chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Google Asia-Pacific president Karan Bhatia in Singapore on the first day of Naidu’s two-day visit to the country.

“The discussions focused on positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading hub for AI, data centres and digital infrastructure,” the statement said.

Inviting Google to play a larger role in the state’s digital transformation initiatives, Naidu sought support from Google Cloud in leveraging AI-driven technologies to strengthen public service delivery and expand Andhra Pradesh’s Real-Time Governance ecosystem.

“He also proposed collaboration in AI skilling and cloud certification programmes and informed the company that the state is establishing AI and Cloud Computing Centres in universities and engineering colleges,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister invited Google to partner in the Sanjeevani Project, a technology-enabled healthcare initiative aimed at delivering accessible and efficient healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister invited Google to partner in the Sanjeevani Project, a technology-enabled healthcare initiative aimed at delivering accessible and efficient healthcare services. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress in renewable energy and green infrastructure development, which would provide sustainable power for data centres and other energy-intensive industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rapid progress in renewable energy and green infrastructure development, which would provide sustainable power for data centres and other energy-intensive industries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As part of a series of high-level engagements in Singapore, Naidu later met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed cooperation in technology, urban development, semiconductors, quantum technologies, education, trade and sustainable development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of a series of high-level engagements in Singapore, Naidu later met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed cooperation in technology, urban development, semiconductors, quantum technologies, education, trade and sustainable development. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister invited Singapore to explore imports of horticulture and aquaculture products from Andhra Pradesh, particularly those cultivated through natural farming practices. He informed the prime minister that the state is developing certification and traceability systems for agricultural products and sought Singapore’s support in importing certified produce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister invited Singapore to explore imports of horticulture and aquaculture products from Andhra Pradesh, particularly those cultivated through natural farming practices. He informed the prime minister that the state is developing certification and traceability systems for agricultural products and sought Singapore’s support in importing certified produce. {{/usCountry}}

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Naidu also sought collaboration in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and university-led research and innovation.

He requested support for developing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems and capacity-building initiatives in Andhra Pradesh while proposing deeper cooperation in urban governance, port-led development, airport infrastructure and logistics.

Prime Minister Wong expressed interest in the development of Amaravati and sought details on infrastructure projects, educational institutions and urban development initiatives in the capital city.

Responding to the queries, Naidu said Amaravati is being developed as one of the most liveable and future-ready urban centres in the region.

The two leaders also exchanged views on global demographic trends, affordable housing, childcare support systems and the future growth of manufacturing and supply chain industries.

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Subsequently, Naidu held discussions with Singapore foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan on strengthening strategic partnerships between Andhra Pradesh and Singapore.

The meeting focused on improving air connectivity between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh and expanding cooperation in manufacturing, services, trade and infrastructure sectors.

In another meeting, Naidu met Sunil Nambiar, head of operations of YCH Logistics Group, to discuss opportunities in logistics infrastructure, supply chain management and industrial development. The discussions centred on the possibility of establishing a world-class, technology-driven Supply Chain City in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister also met Anacláudia Rossbach, executive director of UN-Habitat, and invited the organisation to establish a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh.

He conveyed the state’s willingness to allocate land for the proposed facility and expressed interest in developing a broader partnership with the United Nations agency in urban development and sustainability initiatives.

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State minister for municipal administration P Narayana, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule and senior officials accompanied the chief minister during the meetings, the statement said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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