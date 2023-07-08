‘Apology or jail?’: Owaisi asks CM Chouhan as man forced to lick feet in Gwalior

Amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in Madhya Pradesh, a video has now surfaced showing a man being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of another person's feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday taunted Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the incident and asked whether he would apologize to the victim, a Muslim, as he did in the Sidhi case or send him to the jail. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, (File Photo/Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The viral video shows the victim, identified as Mohsin Khan, being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say, "Golu Gurjar baap hai" in a moving vehicle. The accused can be seen forcing the victim to lick the soles of his feet and then slapping him repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with footwear several times.

“A case similar to #Sidhi has also come to light in Gwalior. A Muslim youth was abducted and beaten up and his soles were also licked,” Owaisi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“@ChouhanShivraj Will you call the victim home and apologize to him or send him to jail?” the AIMIM MP added.

Preliminary investigation shows that it was a case of revenge attack as the victim had allegedly attacked the accused last month and two persons have been arrested in the case, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Dabra Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said.

Gwalior's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said Mohsin Khan beat up Golu Gurjar, the accused in the current case, on May 21. Gurjar had lodged a complaint in Dabra police station.

On June 30, Golu Gurjar and his associates abducted Khan and thrashed him, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON