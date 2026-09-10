iPhone foldable phone launch takes political turn as Congress-BJP use it as meme to mock each other

Apple's first newly launched foldable phone has entered the political circles of India as parties are using its launch template to take dig at each other and highlight the work they have done.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Apple announced its first foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, at the “Surprise and shine” event on September 9. Since its debut, Samsung Mobile US has launched a series of social media posts mocking the company’s newest product.
Congress party used its template to take a jibe at its rival ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. It shared a video on Instagram, showing the folded iPhone Duo with a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a Parliament session where he is talking about how the government has used “space technology” to build roads across India.
Deep Dive
How has the launch of the iPhone Duo been politically utilized in India?
The launch of the iPhone Duo has been used by Indian political parties, notably Congress and BJP, to mock each other. Congress created videos using the phone's template to criticize the BJP government, while BJP used the same format to highlight its achievements.
What features make the iPhone Duo stand out compared to other smartphones?
The iPhone Duo features a 7.6-inch inner display, supports Apple Pencil, integrates Touch ID into the side button, and introduces Dual Capture for FaceTime. It offers a new Split View for multitasking and a redesigned Dynamic Island for alerts.
What is the pricing structure for the different variants of the iPhone Duo in India?
The iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model, with the 512GB priced at ₹3,24,900, the 1TB at ₹3,74,900, and the 2TB model costing ₹4,49,900.
Powered ByAsk HT
Next instant, the phone is unfolded to show its wider view, where several videos of road cave-ins are playing with a peppy music in the background.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
In the wider view, videos of collapsed roads which have caved-in, some during monsoon, are played. In one of the videos, an auto is seen turning flipping onto its side on a waterlogged road. In another scary video, water is seen gushing down a cave hole in the road.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
In the wider view, videos of collapsed roads which have caved-in, some during monsoon, are played. In one of the videos, an auto is seen turning flipping onto its side on a waterlogged road. In another scary video, water is seen gushing down a cave hole in the road.
It begins with a photo of Modi on a folded screen and as it unfolds for a wider view, the video shows snippets of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370, trains, highways, ports, and much more.
Congress vs BJP
Both the parties have been at loggerheads for years now. After the building collapse of a boys paying guest accommoation in Delhi's Satya Niketan killed seven people on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition n Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the Opposition's attack on the ruling BJP government at the state and Centre as he called out the “inhumane conditions” students face “due to a lack of good hostels in colleges”.
The BJP, meanwhile, hit back at the Opposition, accusing them of targeting the government for “publicity”.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather major national developments and Karnataka Bandh LIVE.
Home/India News/iPhone foldable phone launch takes political turn as Congress-BJP use it as meme to mock each other
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks