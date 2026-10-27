'Apply through Form 6, name will be added': Karnataka CEO assures voters after 1 crore deleted in final electoral roll

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar on Tuesday urged voters whose names are missing from the final electoral roll to apply through Form 6, assuring them that their names will be added after verification. The appeal comes after Karnataka published its final electoral roll on Tuesday, listing 4,55,00,011 voters. (PTI)

“If your name is not there in the electoral roll, kindly apply through Form 6. Your name will definitely be added after due verification,” Anbukumar told news agency PTI.

This comes after Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published, listing 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.

Also read | Karnataka’s final electoral roll published, nearly 1 crore names deleted

Anbukumar also urged people who have turned 18 to apply for voter registration immediately. Anbukumar said the state had conducted special drives and awareness campaigns to ensure voters knew how to enrol.

“I could assure, we have taken lot of special drives, campaigns and publicity campaigns. So, every voter is aware of and I specially appeal to voters who complete 18 years of age. The moment you complete 18 years of age, kindly apply immediately, definitely enrol your name into the electoral roll,” he said.