Appreciate Kanimozhi, waiting for Stalin to speak up: Khushbu Sundar on ‘item’ insult

Tamil Nadu BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Saturday praised DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for taking a stand against DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq's derogatory comments against women BJP leaders whom he called 'item'. But Khushbu said she expects Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to speak up on the issue. "I am waiting for Tamil Nadu CM to speak up for me to make sure that no other person makes this kind of comment about other women. I want Tamil Nadu chief minister to be the shining example," she said to the news agency ANI.

DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq called BJP's Khushbu, Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha and Gautami 'items' and said the BJP depends on actors to make inroads in Tamil Nadu. “All four leaders are items. Khushbu says lotus will bloom in Tamil Nadu..." he said targetting Khushbu. Facing flak for the derogatory comments, Sadiq apologised and said he did not mean to hurt any leader.

On Saturday, Khushbu said she is not ready to accept any perfunctory apology given by the man who made the comments. "They are not shaming me, they are shaming the women of their families, their mothers," Khushbu said.

"When men abuse women, it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM Stalin's rule," Khushbu tweeted tagging Kanimozhi. Kanimozhi issued an apology "as a woman and a human being".

"This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party don’t condone this," Kanimozhi wrote.

Khsuhbu appreciated Kanimozhi's instant response and said the DMK MP always supports women and their freedom of speech.

