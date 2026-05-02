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APSDMA issues heatwave warning for 64 mandals in Andhra

APSDMA issues heatwave warning for 64 mandals in Andhra

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:52 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday warned of heatwave conditions and high temperatures in several mandals across the state.

APSDMA issues heatwave warning for 64 mandals in Andhra

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 64 mandals across Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts.

"Heatwave conditions along with high temperatures are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state today, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some areas," said SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Jain further said that people have been advised to take necessary precautions against extreme heat and humid conditions prevailing across the state.

Meanwhile, he noted that on Friday, severe heat impact was observed in 252 mandals across 20 districts, with temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature recorded was 45.9 degrees Celsius in Piduguralla in Palnadu district, followed by 45.5 degrees in Gudur in Nellore district, and 45.1 degrees in Pedaparupudi in Krishna district and Torragadipadu in NTR district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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