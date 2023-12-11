AR Reddy, YSR Congress MLA who filed cases against Chandrababu Naidu, resigns

HYDEABAD: Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday resigned from the Andhra Pradesh assembly and the YSR Congress, saying he was not fit for present-day politics.

Mangalagiri legislator Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said (X/RK1247_official)

In a one-line letter to assembly speaker Tammineni Seetharam, Reddy said he was resigning from the assembly with effect from Monday for personal reasons. He handed over the resignation letter to the speaker’s office on Monday.

The senior YSR Congress leader has been instrumental in filing cases against Telugu Desam Party leaders including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in cases registered following allegations of insider trading of lands in Amaravati, Inner Ring Road and the alleged assigned lands scam.

Reddy, who was elected to the assembly on a YSR Congress ticket in 2014 and 2019, thanked party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunities and underlined that he had resigned from the party and the assembly on personal grounds. “I think I am not fit for present-day politics. I shall disclose more details later,” he said, declining to elaborate at this stage.

The Mangalagiri legislator recalled that he had been in politics since 1995 and expected the Congress to give him a ticket in 2004 and 2009 to contest the state elections. But he didn’t get the ticket. “After the death of Rajasekhar Reddy, I joined YSRCP in 2011 and have been associated with party founder-president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since then,” he said.

In 2019, Reddy defeated Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh, son of party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu by a margin of over 5,000 votes.

YSRC leader and former Mangalagiri MLA Kandru Kamala said Reddy’s resignation was purely a personal decision and the party had nothing to do with it. “He had been a trusted loyalist of the party. He should have spoken to the chief minister and explained his problems in the party if he had any. But his abrupt resignation will definitely affect the party’s prospects in the constituency,” she said.

