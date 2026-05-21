‘Are we rabbits?': Students anguished as CBSE answer sheet portal glitches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come under fresh criticism from Class 12 students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets. This comes after it was highlighted that the process was allegedly marred by technical glitches and poor quality scanning.

The portal went live on May 19 and the board has now extended he deadline to May 23 amid complaints of technical glitches. (Photo for representation)

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Many students also alleged that they faced troubles while trying to login, complete payments or download documents from the CBSE portal.

The portal went live on May 19, and the board has now extended the deadline to May 23 amid complaints of technical glitches.

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The aggrieved students and their parents took to social media to raise concerns about glitches and errors and criticised the board for the chaos.

One user on X flagged on Thursday evening that the re-evaluation portal of CBSE website had been out for nearly four hours, and despite paying the fees 24 hours ago, the status showed “payment not verified.”

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{{^usCountry}} "Been 24+ hrs. since the payment of my fees, "STATUS: Payment not verified" up until the website was still active. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Been 24+ hrs. since the payment of my fees, "STATUS: Payment not verified" up until the website was still active. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another user on X shared a screenshot of the defunct website and flagged it to the CBSE by tagging its official X handle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user on X shared a screenshot of the defunct website and flagged it to the CBSE by tagging its official X handle. {{/usCountry}}

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Another student on X demanded more than 15 grace marks as compensation for a glitching website, payment errors and marking discrepancies. “Are we rabbits to cbse because they are continuously and shamelessly experimenting on us,” the student wrote on X.

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Another student expressed anguish and said that it was disappointing to see the CBSE treating students like this. “Do they even realize how much effort goes into board preparation and how important Class 12 marks are for students’ dream colleges and future opportunities?”

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While the students are facing trouble accessing the CBSE portal for reevaluation, the CBSE on Wednesday had said the online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books was "functioning smoothly", and students are submitting applications successfully.

In a post on X, the board said 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been submitted successfully by 7.30 pm on May 20, within three hours of the portal opening.

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"The online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now functioning smoothly, and applications are being submitted successfully," the board said.

"As many as 1,27,146 applications for obtaining 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7.30 pm on 20.05.26, that is, within 3 hours of the portal being opened," it added.

The clarification comes amid complaints from students over technical glitches on the CBSE website related to post-verification facilities. Several students had flagged issues related to login, payment and non-functional application links on social media soon after the process began.

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