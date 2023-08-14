Robbers rob passengers in one train, attempt foiled in another in Andhra Pradesh

Armed robbers looted passengers of cash and jewellery on board the Chennai-bound Hyderabad Superfast Express early on Monday, railway police said, adding that after committing the crime, the gang stopped the train by pulling the chain, jumped off and disappeared inside a forested area of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident happened at around 2 am between Ulavapadu in Prakasam district and Thettu village in Nellore district.

“According to the complaint lodged by the passengers, about four to five dacoits entered sleeper coaches – S2, S4, S5, S6 and S7 -- and woke up the passengers and looted them,” Ongole railway sub-inspector of police A Venkateshwarlu told HT. The gang members were armed with knives.

The officer said the robbers appeared to have conducted a reconnaissance of the train coaches and had boarded it when the train came to a halt at a previous station. “As the train was passing through a forest-like area, they robbed the passengers in these coaches at knifepoint. Later, they pulled the chain to stop the train and disappeared into the darkness,” Venkateshwarlu said.

Once the train reached the Kavali railway station, the passengers lodged a complaint with the railway police. “As per their complaint, the dacoits decamped with gold ornaments weighing around 30 tolas (300 grams), besides a considerable amount of cash,” Venkateshwarlu said.

Since the incident happened within the limits of the Ongole railway police, the complaint was forwarded to them. “We have registered a case of dacoity and are investigating,” the SI said.

A separate robbery attempt on a train was foiled by alert personnel of the railway protection force around the same time early on Monday.

A different gang of armed robbers made a similar attempt to rob train passengers travelling on the Secunderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express and tried to loot them at the same spot near Thettu village.

Here, too, the dacoits entered the S1 and S2 coaches and tried to rob the passengers. Noticing railway protection force personnel in these coaches,however, the gang members aborted their attempt and escaped.

“On seeing the police, the dacoits jumped out of the train after bringing it to a halt by pulling the chain. The police tried to chase them, but they pelted stones at the cops and fled the spot,” Venkateshwarlu said.

